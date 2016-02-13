Senior Northland police officer accused of sexual assault

An investigation is under way after a woman alleged she had been sexually abused by a police officer.

The woman, who now lives in Australia, laid a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority in April, the Sunday Star Times reports.

Police are also investigating but wouldn't comment on the specifics of the case.

"We are seeking to speak to the complainant in order to gather further information on the allegations as reported in the media," a police spokeswoman said.

"As police have the same privacy obligations as any other employer we are unable to comment any further," she said.

The woman alleges that more than 10 years ago the police officer took advantage of her after arresting her partner on domestic violence charges.

The officer initially called her and visited her house, then brought her flowers, invited her on a date and started calling her "spice".

She says he went on to sexually assault her.