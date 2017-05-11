Senior Nelson College students disciplined over 'serious acts of bullying' in boarding hostel

The headmaster of Nelson College says he is considering an appropriate way to involve police after it was discovered that older boarding pupils were encouraging fights between younger boys.

Nelson College Source: Google Streetview

The Nelson Mail reported that the incidents took place in the Fell House hostel in term 1 this year, and headmaster Gary O'Shea confirmed in a statement that 13 pupils were involved in total.

"The investigation resulted in one Year 13 student being removed from boarding and suspended from school pending a BOT hearing, one Year 13 student being removed from boarding and being sanctioned and one Year 13 student being stood down from boarding and sanctioned," Mr O'Shea said in a statement.

"The incidents were serious acts of bullying perpetrated by a small number of senior boys and in no way, represents the values and core culture of the school or our boarding institution."

The fights are understood to have taken place in the Fell House boarding hostel and they were reported to the school administration last week.

Late-night fights took place "half a dozen times" and may have stemmed from younger pupils trying out moves they had learned during judo lessons.

In the statement, Mr O'Shea says "significant correspondence" has taken place with the parents of the pupils, while guidance and support is also being offered to them.