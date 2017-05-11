 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Senior Nelson College students disciplined over 'serious acts of bullying' in boarding hostel

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The headmaster of Nelson College says he is considering an appropriate way to involve police after it was discovered that older boarding pupils were encouraging fights between younger boys.

Nelson College

Nelson College

Source: Google Streetview

The Nelson Mail reported that the incidents took place in the Fell House hostel in term 1 this year, and headmaster Gary O'Shea confirmed in a statement that 13 pupils were involved in total.

"The investigation resulted in one Year 13 student being removed from boarding and suspended from school pending a BOT hearing, one Year 13 student being removed from boarding and being sanctioned and one Year 13 student being stood down from boarding and sanctioned," Mr O'Shea said in a statement.

"The incidents were serious acts of bullying perpetrated by a small number of senior boys and in no way, represents the values and core culture of the school or our boarding institution."

The fights are understood to have taken place in the Fell House boarding hostel and they were reported to the school administration last week.

Late-night fights took place "half a dozen times" and may have stemmed from younger pupils trying out moves they had learned during judo lessons.

In the statement, Mr O'Shea says "significant correspondence" has taken place with the parents of the pupils, while guidance and support is also being offered to them.

"Such matters are deeply unsettling to any school community and we very much hope to be able to move on from this in the most constructive possible way," the statement read.

Related

Nelson

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The bear was spotted wandering around a neighbourhood doing whatever it liked – but one family dog took a stand.

Watch: Wandering bear takes dip in suburban swimming pool, then confronts family dog - bad mistake!

00:17
2
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

00:45
4
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

02:03
5
A pop music expert today told the Wellington court the song at the centre of the case is itself not an original.

National Party couldn't have copied Eminem, because his beat wasn't original, court hears

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ