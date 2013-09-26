Senior Mongrel Mob member charged following Hamilton methamphetamine bust

A senior member of Waikato's Mongrel Mob, as well as an associate of the gang, have been charged following a methamphetamine bust in Hamilton last night.

A Mongrel Mob patch

In a statement this morning, police said the Armed Offenders Squad assisted in three searches across the city. Roads were closed while the search warrants were carried out.

Police said commercial quantities of methamphetamine, GBL and cannabis were found, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with participating in an organised crime group, importing methamphetamine, selling/supplying methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 47-year-old woman, who is a gang associate, is also facing similar charges.

Both are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

"Waikato Police is committed to investigating the organised criminal groups that continue to supply methamphetamine and other drugs to our most vulnerable members of our communities, taking money out of their pockets to fund their own greed," Waikato District Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

"These arrests today are the result of an ongoing operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs across the district."