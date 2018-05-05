 

Senior member of Comanchero biker gang charged over $6 million Auckland Airport meth bust

A senior member of the Comanchero gang has been arrested after being on the run from police since March.

The recent arrival is the latest gang banned from wearing or displaying insignia and patches in government buildings.

Source: 1 NEWS

The arrest stems from Operation Gegenees, which saw the seizure of 13.5 kilograms of methamphetamine at Auckland International Airport in March of this year that was brought into New Zealand concealed in heavy steel machinery.

Police say the drugs would have had an estimated street value of at least $6 million.

The arrest of the the 37-year-old male took place this morning in Ngataki in the Far North.

The man, along with four other people who have been previously arrested, are now jointly charged with Importation of the Class A drug methamphetamine.

He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

