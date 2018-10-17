 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Senior Indian diplomat 'very hurt' by Bridges-Ross comments

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The High Commissioner of India in New Zealand says he's deeply hurt and disappointed by comments from Jami-Lee Ross and Simon Bridges that Chinese MPs are more valuable than Indian MPs.

On Wednesday, Mr Ross released an explosive telephone conversation where the pair talk about potential National Party candidates.

After talking about the dinner with businessman Zhang Yikun and discussing a $100,000 donation, the pair talked about potential candidates.

"Two Chinese would be nice but then, you know, would it be one Chinese and one Filipino? Or, you know, what do we do?" Mr Bridges said.

Mr Ross replied: "Two Chinese would be more valuable than two Indians, I have to say."

"Yeah, which is what we've got at the moment, right?" Mr Bridges said.

The comments have since come under fire from Aucklanders of Chinese and Indian descent, who have called them ugly and racist.

The High Commissioner, Sanjiv Kohli, said the comments completely disregard the Indian community in the country.

"When I heard that conversation I was deeply disappointed and very hurt," he said.

"First as an Indian and as the Indian High Commissioner because one of my responsibilities is to keep the relationship that we share between two countries in good shape."

"The Indian diaspora obviously is a great source of strength to the relationship so...trying to value the contribution of the diaspora in terms of the money they can raise or the donation they can make is very unfortunate."

But Mr Kohli said he did not have anything to say to Mr Bridges or Mr Ross.

"I'm not going into individuals," he said.

"My comments are more around the ideas that came up from the conversation and I think at the end of the day such attitudes do more damage to the reputation of the country."

By Jessie Chiang

rnz.co.nz 

Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:52
The former MP did not speak yesterday, but there could still be more to come, say Jessica Mutch McKay and Corin Dann.
'He's severely wounded' - Bridges, Ross saga could be far from over, 1 NEWS political team says
2
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
3
MSD reviews how it investigates benefit fraud after advocates raise concerns over privacy
4
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
5
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
Senior Indian diplomat 'very hurt' by Bridges-Ross comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

MSD reviews how it investigates benefit fraud after advocates raise concerns over privacy
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.

Secret recording exposes National's 'cash for candidacy' policy, Winston Peters says

Gas canister explosion in Hamilton sends two people to hospital

01:53
The original area was severely damaged in the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016.

Seal colony at Ōhau Point re-opens with new viewing area