Semi-finalists for 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award announced



The 10 semi-finalists for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award have been announced.

Among them are Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck, vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris and New Zealand theatre actress Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira.

Chief Judge Cameron Bennett said the short list represents “the very best of us”.

"With courage, humility, empathy and determination, they've taken real actions to help solve some of the big challenges this country faces. Their remarkable contributions help make New Zealand that much better of a place to live.

"These are Kiwis of whom we can all be proud," he said.

The 10 semi-finalists are:



• Anjum Rahman (Hamilton)

• Anne Gaze (Auckland)

• Dame Margaret Sparrow (Wellington)

• David Downs (Auckland)

• Dr Helen Petousis-Harris (Auckland)

• Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te

Atamira (Auckland)

• Peter Beck (Auckland)

• Professor Jane Harding (Auckland)

• Stacey Shortall (Wellington)

• Tapu Misa (Auckland)

The winner will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on Thursday, 20 February 2020.

This year, Mike King was named the Kiwibank 2019 New Zealander of the Year for his work as a mental health advocate.