Selling Tupperware for 40 years, Shirley may just be their longest serving rep

A Kiwi woman who's been selling Tupperware for 40 years may just be the plastic container brand's longest serving salesperson.

Tim Wilson caught up with Shirley Rust.
Source: Seven Sharp

Put another way, Shirley Rust's achievement is 5,000 Tupperware parties. 

"I've been selling Tupperware in New Zealand for 40 years," the 70-year-old told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp. 

A shy, quiet girl who married early, Tupperware solved a problem for Shirley.

"I was new to the area. I had four young children, and I was lonely," she said.

The reason she continued selling the resealable plastic tubs wasn't purely platonic. Blame husband John for that.

"I actually employed him as one of my Tupperware consultants," she said.

But then John tried to take her on in sales.

"She sacked me - the only job I've ever been sacked from in all my life," John said.

The power of plastic containers has taken them both around the globe, promoting the products.

"I've been to America, Bali, Australia a number of times, and all round New Zealand," Shirley said.

The Tupperware container has opened up a whole different world for this veteran of the product.

