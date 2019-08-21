TODAY |

Selling of alleged Christchurch gunman's manifesto 'abhorrent, disgusting', Ardern says

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte

The Prime Minister has strongly condemned the reported selling online of the manifesto of the man charged over the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Investigative website Bellingcat reported an online Ukrainian message board was selling paperback copies of the manifesto. 

"It's more than a concern, it's abhorrent, it's disgusting," Jacinda Ardern said today.

"But it is being sold in a jurisdiction over which we have no control. It wouldn't be able to happen in New Zealand."

Ms Ardern went on to say: "It just demonstrates the difficulty we have now in this current environment with the spread of what we in New Zealand would consider really objectionable material."

New Zealand's Chief Censor David Shanks said in March his office considered whether or not to ban the alleged Christchurch gunman's manifesto based on how they had treated previous terrorist publications.

The lengthy document had been classified as objectionable by the Censor's office, along with the video which was live streamed of the attack.

Possessing a copy of either, or distributing them to other people, is now a serious crime carrying a maximum jail term of 14 years or a fine of up to $10,000.

Ms Ardern said international pledges such as The Christchurch Call "will make a considerable difference but it won't fix everything."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said it demonstrated the difficulty with the spread of objectionable material. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
3
King Tuheitia made the comments at the annual Koroneihana (coronation) commemorations.
Māori King challenges his people to take care of 'our tamariki', not blame Government if they're taken into care
4
Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
5
Captain Amy Satterthwaite and partner Lea Tahuhu are expecting early next year.
White Ferns' mums-to-be reveal more details after pregnancy announcement
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:15
King Tuheitia made the comments at the annual Koroneihana (coronation) commemorations.

Māori King challenges his people to take care of 'our tamariki', not blame Government if they're taken into care
02:12
There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish.

Government to introduce bill allowing bars to stay open outside normal hours for Rugby World Cup
trade labourer gender pay gap

Gender pay gap has remained 'relatively static' since 2017, new stats show

Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million