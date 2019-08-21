Selling of alleged Christchurch gunman's manifesto 'abhorrent, disgusting', Ardern says

The Prime Minister has strongly condemned the reported selling online of the manifesto of the man charged over the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Investigative website Bellingcat reported an online Ukrainian message board was selling paperback copies of the manifesto.

"It's more than a concern, it's abhorrent, it's disgusting," Jacinda Ardern said today.

"But it is being sold in a jurisdiction over which we have no control. It wouldn't be able to happen in New Zealand."

Ms Ardern went on to say: "It just demonstrates the difficulty we have now in this current environment with the spread of what we in New Zealand would consider really objectionable material."

New Zealand's Chief Censor David Shanks said in March his office considered whether or not to ban the alleged Christchurch gunman's manifesto based on how they had treated previous terrorist publications.

The lengthy document had been classified as objectionable by the Censor's office, along with the video which was live streamed of the attack.

Possessing a copy of either, or distributing them to other people, is now a serious crime carrying a maximum jail term of 14 years or a fine of up to $10,000.