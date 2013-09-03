'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

An Eastern Bay of Plenty self-styled Mongrel Mob president who terrorised and intimidated a woman for over 16 years has been jailed for 18-and-a-half years.

Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Sarah Katz stepped back from the preventive detention sentence the crown asked for in the High Court at Rotorua today but stipulated Hoani Chase, 54, of Te Teko, must serve half his sentence before he's eligible to be assessed for parole.

After a judge-alone trial in October she found Chase guilty of 28 violence and sexual abuse charges including rape.

Other charges were withdrawn during the trial and Chase admitted possessing explosives.

At sentencing, Justice Katz described Chase's conduct as a desperate 16-year campaign of terror and intimidation.

She outlined how Chase had, during that time, duct taped the woman to a chair for three days, repeatedly raping her, and how he'd again raped her within days of giving birth to twins by caesarean section. She was so badly injured she had to be readmitted to hospital.

On another occasion he had roped her to the back of his car, dragging her down the road.

She recounted how at times he knocked her unconscious kicking her with steel capped boots, and how attacks were often witnessed by the woman's young son.

She reminded Chase he had threatened to kill them both, that a sawn-off shotgun had been held to the woman and boy's heads and he'd smacked the woman in the mouth with the weapon.

She noted the woman had made multiple suicide attempts, leaving her physically scarred.

Chase's repeated offending, which had often had near-fatal consequences, had been motivated by his irrational belief the woman was "perving" at other men or vice versa or, in the case of the duct taping, he accused her of narking on him to a policeman with whom he played rugby.

Referring to that attack, the judge said Chase had injured the woman's face so badly he couldn't bear to look at her so had covered her head.

She recounted how, after meeting Chase at a party in 1998, the woman had spent the night with him because she had been drinking.

Within days he returned to her home with gang members, claiming he was their president and, despite her protests, moved in.

Describing the woman as extremely courageous, Justice Katz said her victim impact statement, which wasn't read in open court, outlined how she no longer slept with a knife under her pillow and was getting her self-esteem back.