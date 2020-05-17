Self-service checkouts on the fritz nationwide across Countdown supermarkets

Self-service checkouts at Countdown supermarkets across the country have stalled, forcing stores to move customers to normal checkouts after the system broke down just after 5pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stores in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch 1 NEWS spoke to were all affected, with a spokesperson saying she believed it was happening nationwide.

Believed to be an Eftpos issue, customers at the self-service checkouts had payments stalled - the machine being unable to process them.

A spokesperson from Christchurch’s Countdown Church Corner said the store had shut down all of their self checkouts.

She said “generally we tend not to panic” but had not had a chance to call the supermarket’s service desk to ascertain what the issue was or when it would be fixed.

“We have opened up all our counters and are doing all we can,” she said, adding that customers had been “really good” about the hiccup.