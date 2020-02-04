'Self-love' - Kiwi bride reveals what it might be like if you marry yourself

Being married isn't always easy, especially when they leave a wet towel on the bed or the top off the toothpaste again.

Sometimes, you just think, “Wouldn't it be easier if I'd married myself?”

In Nelson, five brides have done just that - by marrying themselves on a beach.

“I felt really honoured to be standing there and going through the ceremony and being in a space where I felt brave enough and I also had enough self-confidence, self-worth and self-love to be actually going through the ceremony,” event organiser and bride Stephanie Crampton told Seven Sharp.

Ms Crampton said the marriage ceremony, which was not legally binding, wasn’t about choosing not to marry someone else, but “celebrating who you are.”

“Being able to stand there and be witnessed and commit to yourself, your vows and have that courage to do that, that self-confidence,” she said.

The newlywed said while some people would criticise self-marriage, saying the brides have already married themselves by being born, the ceremony was about learning to love themselves.

“My self-love hasn’t been something that’s been part of my life … for some of us, and a lot of us, it’s really challenging.”