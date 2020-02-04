TODAY |

'Self-love' - Kiwi bride reveals what it might be like if you marry yourself

Source:  1 NEWS

Being married isn't always easy, especially when they leave a wet towel on the bed or the top off the toothpaste again.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stephanie Crampton was one of five brides to marry themselves in Nelson recently. Source: Seven Sharp

Sometimes, you just think, “Wouldn't it be easier if I'd married myself?”

In Nelson, five brides have done just that - by marrying themselves on a beach.

“I felt really honoured to be standing there and going through the ceremony and being in a space where I felt brave enough and I also had enough self-confidence, self-worth and self-love to be actually going through the ceremony,” event organiser and bride Stephanie Crampton told Seven Sharp.

Ms Crampton said the marriage ceremony, which was not legally binding, wasn’t about choosing not to marry someone else, but “celebrating who you are.”

“Being able to stand there and be witnessed and commit to yourself, your vows and have that courage to do that, that self-confidence,” she said.

The newlywed said while some people would criticise self-marriage, saying the brides have already married themselves by being born, the ceremony was about learning to love themselves.

“My self-love hasn’t been something that’s been part of my life … for some of us, and a lot of us, it’s really challenging.”

While the event is currently aimed at women, Ms Crampton hopes to hold a ceremony for men in the future.

New Zealand
Nelson
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rotorua woman one of thousands of Kiwis left struggling after having bank account closed
2
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
3
Gore, Mataura residents told to prepare to evacuate by Civil Defence with flooding expected tomorrow morning
4
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
5
A glimpse into what daily life at Auckland centre for coronavirus evacuees will be like
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Farmland in Pouwaka, Hawke's Bay left blackened after grass fire
01:45

Rescued trampers share their stories of being stuck in remote Fiordland during severe weather

Person dies in motorbike crash in Canterbury

Auckland doctor told to 'go home to China' amid coronavirus outbreak