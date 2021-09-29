Self-isolation trial to happen in Auckland, Christchurch

From Thursday morning, up to 150 returnees can apply to self-isolate in Auckland and Christchurch, instead of going through MIQ to enter New Zealand.

The Government announced in August that it would conduct a trial of self-isolation for some fully vaccinated Kiwi returnees this year, to test its re-opening strategy.

It will see a small group of people, mostly those travelling for business or work, able to isolate for 14 days at their own, approved premise.

They must test negative for Covid-19 before departure. Upon arrival in New Zealand, they will be screened and tested at the airport.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was opening applications from 9am on Thursday.

Auckland and Christchurch was chosen for the trial because of its already-established MIQ systems and international airports, Hipkins said.

“For this pilot, it has to be a standalone residence, have no shared ventilation system, and be within 50km of Auckland or Christchurch airport by road,” he said.

Those taking part in the trial need to arrive in New Zealand from October 30 to December 8.

They also can’t have visitors, aside from medical staff for Covid-19 testing, or emergency services or tradespeople for urgent emergency situations.

People need to get their own food, and contactless deliveries are allowed.

The scheme would cost $1000, which was cheaper than what people would be charged in MIQ if they’re not eligible to stay for free, Hipkins said.

People would also need to stay at a place that has cellular coverage.

“They will be monitored through smartphone technology and regular random phone calls to verify compliance will be made,” Hipkins said.

A small number of the group of 150 would be Government officials. They must be New Zealand citizens and residents, and also be fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the trial focused on work-related travel due to the "extra layer of protection having an employer with some skin in the game, provides".

She said the narrow scope was to "kick off safely", adding it was similar to Australian trials.

"While this is a pilot, it gives you a sense of where we intend to go on our borders, with a wider range of options for safe return to help ease pressure on our MIQ system in the future.