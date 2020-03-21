As self-isolation sets in, the internet is taking off - a look at how the world is coping

Life in quarantine is something many of us will need to get used to.

A birthday celebration in a year of Covid-19 Source: Twitter

Working from home, working from home with kids, educating kids at home and navigating the all-new phenomenon of social distancing is a fresh concept for countless people.

This is not life as we know it but it’s fast-becoming the new normal for now, as the world navigates life with Covid-19 in it.

Supermarket shopping has turned into supermarket foraging, as toilet paper becomes the newest currency for mankind and supermarket bosses call for calm.

Jacinda Ardern has called for New Zealand to “go hard and go early” so we can defeat the spread of coronavirus. And many of us doing just that - going hard and going home.

And the now more than ever, the internet has become a place of connection as people everywhere face country-wide confinement.