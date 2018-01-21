Self-funded Samoan film-maker's second movie breaking new ground

A young Samoan film-maker who's self-funded his second movie is about to break new ground.

The script for Hibiscus and Ruthless was written in six months, and the movie was filmed in just two weeks.

"I know I pushed my crew to the limit and they were like, 'this is unheard of'.

"They were worried about quality and I said, 'guys you have to trust me we got this'." said filmmaker, Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa.

Hibiscus and Ruthless is his second film, in 2016 he wrote and directed Three Wise Cousins, which earnt $1 million at the box office.

Mr Vaiaoga-Ioasa worked four jobs to fund that film, and did the same for Hibiscus and Ruthless.

"I also wanted to prove self reliance, I wanted to put our Pacific people on the screen and say, 'hey look we as a community made this, and we are making it happen in a commercial environment'.”

The comedy follows two friends in their final year at university as, Hibiscus asks for Ruth's help to keep potential suitors away.