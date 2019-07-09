Select number of West Auckland liquor stores to reopen under restrictions following armed robberies

A select number of West Auckland liquor stores will reopen for a time today having closed their doors after two armed robberies on the weekend.

The decision was made yesterday afternoon to temporarily close 27 West Liquor and Village Wine and Spirits outlets after Te Atatu Village and West Liquor New Lynn were both robbed over the weekend.

Just after midday, a statement from Trusts, who operate the liquor stores, said that seven of the liquor outlets will reopen on restricted hours today from 2pm till 8pm.

An assessment regarding the remaining outlets will be made tomorrow and an update provided by noon, Trusts says.

"We have received very strong support from our community around yesterday’s decision to close all of our stores following two armed robberies in two days. The message has been clear that the community appreciates us putting people before profits," Trusts CEO Simon Wickham says.

"However, we recognise the closures are very inconvenient to people in our local area. We have made the decision to open seven outlets where we have been able to rapidly increase both the levels of security and staffing as the police continue their investigations."

Additional security guards will be posted at the reopened stores.

The following stores are open from 2pm until 8pm:

1. West City Mall

Edsel Drive, Henderson

09 953 3419

2. Glen Eden

43-45 Glenmall Place, Glen Eden

09 818 3155

3. The Trusts Outlet At Pak’NSave Mt Albert

1167-1177 New North Road,

Mt Albert

09 820 0218

4. Hobsonville

124 Hobsonville Rd, Hobsonville

09 950 3530

5. Westgate Centre

13b Maki St, Westgate Centre, Massey

09 832 6940

6. Cellar Court

2 Cellar Court, Westgate

09 832 3756

7. Railside