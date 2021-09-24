Seismic sensors on trial provide provide shaky post-quake data

The Hawke’s Bay is the earthquake capital of Aotearoa.

Civil Defence Emergency group controller Ian McDonald. Source: 1 NEWS

By Bronson Eruera Perich and Aroha Treacher

Although it’s been 90 years since the 1931 quake wrecked the region, it still stands on shaky ground.

Civil Defence Emergency group controller Ian McDonald explains the danger.

“The latest research from GNS tells us that there's a 25 per cent chance over the next 50 years of having an earthquake of around 8 magnitude,” Ian McDonald said.

So Civil Defence are trailing the Sentinel network, a cluster of 12 seismic sensors placed all over the Hawke’s Bay region.

Built by Canterbury Seismic Instruments, the data can be viewed in real time via a smartphone app.

The data can used to be used to assess building safety after a quake or tremor.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand sites and the HBCDEM Group Emergency Coordination Centre have sensors fitted.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Emergency Operations Centre, the alternate Emergency Operations Centre at Wairoa Hospital, the Hawke’s Bay Airport, and Flaxmere Community Centre have sensors as well.