TODAY |

Seismic activity '12 times stronger' than before Whakaari/White Island eruption, volcanologist warns

Source:  1 NEWS

Three days on from the Whakaari/White Island eruption, the data shows it's still not safe for people to return to the island, a volcanologist warns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three days on, GNS volcanologist Brad Scott says it’s still not safe for people to return to the island. Source: Breakfast

GNS's Brad Scott didn't mince his words when talking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning.

"The seismic activity we're recording this morning is a factor of 12 stronger than before the eruption occurred on Monday, indicative of potential for an eruption," he says.

Seismic activity picked up at around 4am yesterday, ramping up through the day and night, Mr Scott says.

"What we're seeing from our data coming off the island is a lot stronger activity. That's the information we're feeding back to the responding agencies who are looking at a rescue."

He says they can't predict an eruption at a specific time, but they can work out the likelihood based on the data.

"There's a societal expectation of 2 o'clock on Tuesday - we can't do that, but we can identify the eruption potential window and that's what we've done."

Read More
Hero helicopter pilot allowed to join Whakaari/White Island recovery mission, with crews on standby

Authorities are on standby waiting for the all-clear to launch a recovery mission to the island, where eight people are believed dead.

Eight others have been confirmed dead by police, as of this morning.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
Two more people die after Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing official death toll to eight
2
Stuart Nash admits communication issues from police around Whakaari-White Island tragedy
3
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
4
Striking bus drivers get into street 'scuffle' with replacement driver on their route
5
'They are us' - Ardern's words after Christchurch terrorist attack recognised as New Zealand's Quote of the Year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

Hero helicopter pilot allowed to join Whakaari/White Island recovery mission, with crews on standby

Stuart Nash admits communication issues from police around Whakaari-White Island tragedy
03:36

Watch: Fiordland penguin takes wrong turn, ends up on 90 Mile Beach
00:30

Meet Cycling Saint, the good bloke behind Hastings’ Iron Māori triathlon