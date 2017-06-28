Seen this 4WD? Police release fresh lead in mystery disappearance of Hamilton man

Fresh information has been released by Hamilton Police identifying two vehicles may have been involved in a deadly potential hit-and-run cover-up four years ago.

Police are seeking public sighting of a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano, like the model shown in this image, in Hamilton around September 2013. However, police stress this is not a picture of the actual car they are searching for. Source: Supplied

Police are calling for public sightings of a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano which may have been involved in the mystery disappearance of Hamilton man, Frederick "Rick" Hayward, in 2013.

They are also interested in any sightings of a ute with TX in the number plate that may have also been involved.

Mr Hayward was last seen leaving his home in Thames Street around 5pm on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to Raglan.

The 67-year-old’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person's inquiry.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said "police now believe something sinister may have happened to Rick".

"It may be the case the Mr Hayward was the victim of a hit and run," Mr Saunders said.

Missing man Frederick Hayward Source: Supplied

"We are not suggesting that anyone deliberately knocked him down.

"However, the driver might have panicked and disposed of Mr Hayward's body."

In releasing descriptions of the two vehicles possibly involved in Hayward’s disappearance, Saunders said:

"We understand we are asking people to think back almost four years, but there will be regular users of Old Mountain Rd who might recall seeing the vehicles we have described.

"This would include people spotlighting in the area."

Police said Mr Hayward's red Toyota hatchback was parked on Old Mountain Road, near the Karamu track walkway the day he was last seen and was still there the following day.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 0800 HAYWARD (0800 4299 273).