 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Seen this 4WD? Police release fresh lead in mystery disappearance of Hamilton man

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fresh information has been released by Hamilton Police identifying two vehicles may have been involved in a deadly potential hit-and-run cover-up four years ago.

Police are seeking public sighting of a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano, like the model shown in this image, in Hamilton around September 2013. However, police stress this is not a picture of the actual car they are searching for.

Source: Supplied

Police are calling for public sightings of a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano which may have been involved in the mystery disappearance of Hamilton man, Frederick "Rick" Hayward, in 2013.

They are also interested in any sightings of a ute with TX in the number plate that may have also been involved.

Mr Hayward was last seen leaving his home in Thames Street around 5pm on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to Raglan.

The 67-year-old’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person's inquiry.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said "police now believe something sinister may have happened to Rick".

"It may be the case the Mr Hayward was the victim of a hit and run," Mr Saunders said.

Missing man Frederick Hayward

Source: Supplied

"We are not suggesting that anyone deliberately knocked him down.

"However, the driver might have panicked and disposed of Mr Hayward's body."

In releasing descriptions of the two vehicles possibly involved in Hayward’s disappearance, Saunders said:

"We understand we are asking people to think back almost four years, but there will be regular users of Old Mountain Rd who might recall seeing the vehicles we have described.

"This would include people spotlighting in the area."

Police said Mr Hayward's red Toyota hatchback was parked on Old Mountain Road, near the Karamu track walkway the day he was last seen and was still there the following day.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 0800 HAYWARD (0800 4299 273).


Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

00:58
2
As the teams depart, Bermuda has begun packing up the $25m America's Cup base.

Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed


3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:39
4
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:21
5
The crash happened on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh today.

One person dead after crash between bus and 4WD in Central Otago

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


Maori party pacific one agreement

Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

They hope the move will broaden the two parties' support base.

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ