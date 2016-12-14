See Northland! Tourism NZ's new campaign wants more Aussies to visit Northland

A new marketing campaign this week will try to attract Australians to Northland, to encourage tourists to visit the region.

The campaign - "Every day a different journey in Northland" - is part of Tourism New Zealand's regional dispersal strategy.

It acts as a test to refine techniques for marketing less visited regions.

Tourism minister Paula Bennett said the industry was going from strength to strength, with 3.5 million people visiting a year and spending $14.5 billion while they were here.

"That's great to see but there's more to be done," says Mrs Bennett.

"We want to spread the benefits of tourism across the country so regions like Northland can benefit more."

It is the first Tourism New Zealand campaign focused on using a single region to test whether it can influence a shift in traditional travel patterns.

The campaign will run in Melbourne from late January to mid-March to encourage Victorians to visit Northland in the shoulder season.