Security van guards held up by armed crew outside The Warehouse in Auckland suburb

Police are hunting the three men who targeted security guards near the main entrance of The Warehouse in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak.

A white car with three people inside was driven towards a security van around 1.50pm on Tuesday, police say,

The van's two guards complied with the offenders' instructions and handed over a bag.

The offenders then drove off towards Pah Road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Auckland Central Police Station on 09 302 6400, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

