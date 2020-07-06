Security measures reviewed at Auckland isolation hotel after woman's escape over the weekend

Security measures are being reviewed at an Auckland isolation hotel, after a woman got out for several hours at the weekend.

The 43-year-old woman absconded from Auckland's Pullman Hotel on foot shortly before 6.20pm on Saturday.

She has been charged for breaching isolation rules and officials say extra fencing and resources will help manage risk at the facility.

Laurence Kemp, who is in isolation, says anyone who wanted to get out pretty much could.

“But I'd rather just stay in here," he said.

Mr Kemp says some are coping better than others.

“Whatever her buzz was you know I don't really blame her...it's just human nature man, you know nature of the beast.”



Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sense she got was that it was a “pretty spontaneous runaway attempt".

It comes as the Government today revealed details of its investigation into a leak of confidential information about people with the virus.

The investigation by the state services commission will be led by Mike Heron QC.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins today said it would look into “who or what caused the disclosure of information”. He said it would aim to identify what, if anything, might have prevented it from happening.

Mr Hipkins suggested it could have been maliciously done.

“I don't think that information tends to be accidentally sent to multiple media outlets at the same time.”

A range of officials and quarantine facilities had access to the data and criminal charges could be a possible outcome.