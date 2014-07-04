TODAY |

Security increased after 'low-level' threat at Queenstown Airport

More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Transport

Travellers are being put through extra screening checks after a security threat was identified at Queenstown Airport today.

Some passengers have been asked to go through security a second time this afternoon, because of what the airport is calling a low-level threat.

It said Border Control and the police had been working with the staff to respond to the threat, and to keep disruption to a minimum.

The threat was identified in the international departures area, and three flights were re-boarded as a precaution, but it was not thought to pose a high safety risk to any travellers.

rnz.co.nz

Queenstown Airport
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
2
The incident took place in Lower Hutt last night.
Wellington car enthusiasts' turnout dwindles after road roller incident
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
4
US Police Generic
US father whose twins died in hot car while he worked eight hour shift says he 'blanked out'
5
A file image of two police officers.
Man shot in the arm by police after allegedly brandishing knife during chase in Marlborough
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:06
Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues.

Christchurch gas explosion: Three remain in hospital

One person dead after car rolls in Pukekohe, Auckland
02:19
The incident took place in Lower Hutt last night.

Wellington car enthusiasts' turnout dwindles after road roller incident

'Reasonably high speed' involved in crash that hospitalised four Nelson cyclists