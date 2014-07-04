Security increased after 'low-level' threat at Queenstown Airport

Travellers are being put through extra screening checks after a security threat was identified at Queenstown Airport today.
Some passengers have been asked to go through security a second time this afternoon, because of what the airport is calling a low-level threat.
It said Border Control and the police had been working with the staff to respond to the threat, and to keep disruption to a minimum.
The threat was identified in the international departures area, and three flights were re-boarded as a precaution, but it was not thought to pose a high safety risk to any travellers.