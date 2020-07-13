Security guards at managed quarantine hotels can be sworn in as temporary constables, expert says

An expert says security guards at managed quarantine hotels can be sworn in as temporary constables to make it easier for them to restrain runaway guests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Four people have escaped managed isolation facilities in New Zealand in the space of a week. The latest breach happened over the weekend from the Waipuna Hotel in Auckland.

The Government has since announced a 24/7 police presence would be in force at managed isolation facilities.

Security consultant Lance Burdett told Seven Sharp statistics point to more breakouts happening and more could be done to help security at the facilities.

“I’ve heard in the news on occasion that security guards don’t have any powers, well actually they do, if they don’t we could swear them in as temporary constables,” Mr Burdett said.

“Do we want them in a hotel or a prison? It all comes down to that.”

Mr Burdett says if rules and regulations are put around people - some do on occasion break them.

“People don’t like to be restricted. When we were in Level 4 we were allowed to walk and talk and maybe shop online.

“It’s sort of natural human behaviour for people to push back.”

The woman who was the first person accused of escaping from a Covid-19 quarantine hotel has appeared in court today.

The 43-year-old woman escaped from isolation at the Pullman on Saturday 4 July.

Suzanne Derrett has been remanded on bail and will reappear in the Auckland District Court on July 27.