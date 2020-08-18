Security guard posted details of managed isolation returnees in social media privacy breach

A list of people staying in a managed isolation facility was posted to a social media site over the weekend, it has been revealed today.

The Four Points by Sheraton in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

On Saturday, a security guard posted an image of a list containing the names, room numbers and arrival and departure dates of 27 returnees staying at the facility to a private Snapchat group.

It also included the names and room numbers of five staff members.

The guard was on shift at the Sheraton Four Points managed isolation facility in Auckland.

Deputy chief executive for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Main said the image was taken down "as soon as agencies became aware of the breach and had identified the security guard as the source".

"The actions of this person were unacceptable, and we sincerely apologise to those people whose privacy was breached. We have contacted all of those affected to inform them of the incident."

"The guard has been removed from duty at any managed isolation facility and First Security is undertaking an employment investigation. We have expressed our concerns about this incident to the employer."

The Privacy Commissioner has been notified.

It comes less than a month after a report found the leak of confidential Covid-19 patient details by MP Hamish Walker and political operative Michelle Boag was not justified.