TODAY |

Security expert predicts recruitment by NZ gangs to rise amid economic instability of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A top safety and security expert is expecting organised crime to rise as a result of a Covid-19-fuelled recession.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett's comments come after a police report predicted increases in mental health issues, family violence and online fraud.

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett's comments come after Stuff received a police document, requested under the Official Information Act, that predicts significant increases in mental health issues, family violence and online fraud due to the economic fallout of the virus.

Mr Burdett told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning it's likely criminals will band together.

"I think that's a great possibility given that money is tight for some people - which means that supply and demand, they won't be buying drugs, they won't be buying other things perhaps - and so gangs are great at exploiting vulnerability in people and that could be well the case," he said.

"Hard times don't make good people bad. Hard times make good people vulnerable and they may be vulnerable to being victims of crime.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Automatically we don't suddenly become bad because we are trying to provide the necessities of life for our family - it just makes most of us dig in harder and work harder."

Mr Burdett said a good example was following the Christchurch earthquake in 2011.

"Crime rates went down but people became more fragile, more vulnerable and more open to crime happening to them."

He said in organisations like police, staff were taught to identify if someone may be vulnerable and how to safely hold a conversation with them.

However, his advice to the public was: if they or someone they know is struggling, open up and talk about it.

"It sounds cliché, but talking is the only way to get thing out of our head," Mr Burdett said.

"It's just that for any number of reasons - guilt, regret, whatever - we don't want to open up. But making it easier for people to open up is the way through this stuff, so that's what police are doing through education."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
High Court case begins to determine whether Level 4 lockdown was lawful
2
Authorities seek more info after reports a positive Covid-19 case arrived in South Korea from NZ
3
Clarke Gayford wishes 'favourite achiever' Jacinda Ardern happy 40th birthday
4
Warning to check hand sanitiser labels as deadly ingredient prompts recall in US
5
Air New Zealand extends freeze on new international bookings into the country
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24

Five arrested after person stabbed, others injured in Wellington petrol station brawl

Morning Briefing July 27: Why NZ is investigating a Covid case in South Korea
00:18

National drops to 25 per cent in 'rogue' new poll
00:24

Authorities seek more info after reports a positive Covid-19 case arrived in South Korea from NZ