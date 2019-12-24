Section of State Highway 5 re-opens after serious crash near Hastings

A section of State Highway 5 has been re-opened after a serious crash near Hastings.
Crash on State Highway 5, December 24, 2019. Source: Supplied
Police say early reports indicate two people have been injured in the incident which was reported just after 3pm.
A witness told 1 NEWS two helicopters were at the scene.
NZTA advise the road and all lanes are now open.
It comes as two people died yesterday on the same highway yesterday, after a two-car crash at Rangitaiki.
The official holiday period begins at 4pm today and ends at 6am on Friday 3 January 2020.