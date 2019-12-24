Section of State Highway 5 closed after serious crash near Hastings

A section of State Highway 5 has this afternoon been closed after a serious crash near Hastings.

Crash on State Highway 5, December 24, 2019. Source: Supplied

Police say early reports indicate two people have been injured in the incident which was reported just after 3pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

A witness told 1 NEWS two helicopters are also at the scene.

It comes as two people died yesterday on the same highway yesterday, after a two-car crash at Rangitaiki.

Two people dead after crash on State Highway 5 in Taupō