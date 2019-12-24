TODAY |

Section of State Highway 5 closed after serious crash near Hastings

Source:  1 NEWS

A section of State Highway 5 has this afternoon been closed after a serious crash near Hastings.

Crash on State Highway 5, December 24, 2019. Source: Supplied

Police say early reports indicate two people have been injured in the incident which was reported just after 3pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

A witness told 1 NEWS two helicopters are also at the scene. 

It comes as two people died yesterday on the same highway yesterday, after a two-car crash at Rangitaiki.

Two people dead after crash on State Highway 5 in Taupō

The official holiday period begins at 4pm today and ends at 6am on Friday 3 January 2020.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
2
Section of State Highway 5 closed after serious crash near Hastings
3
Robbie Magasiva pens first public message to brother Pua since assault revelations
4
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
5
Union claims Bunnings workers 'shocked' to find they will be without a job two days after Christmas
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bunnings says choice to close stores was 'difficult', dodges queries around consulting workers with jobs at risk
01:15

Wellington sewage leaking from second location into harbour

Slithery stowaway: Wild python hitch-hikes ride from Australia to Queenstown

Boil notice lifted for East Christchurch after E.Coli scare last week