TODAY |

Section of State Highway 3 closed after car caught in Taranaki slip

Source:  1 NEWS

A section of State Highway 3 is closed in Taranaki after a car was caught in a slip.

Road closed file image. Source: istock.com

Police say Mokau Road is currently blocked near the intersection with Uruti Road due to the slip.

The slip occurred around 2.30pm and both lanes of SH3 are currently blocked in the area.

"A car was caught by the slip but thankfully the occupants were unhurt," police report.

There are no detours available so motorists are advised to hold off on travel at this time, or expect delays.

New Zealand
Taranaki
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man who shot Australian camper dead in front of his terrified fiancee jailed for 15 years, six months
2
North Shore man missing since Sunday found dead
3
Person dies after incident at popular Bay of Plenty waterfall
4
Man arrested after shooting at Auckland central bar
5
Hayden Marshall-Inman's mum recalls stranger comforting her after breaking down on beach over son's death on Whakaari
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:15

Man arrested after shooting at Auckland central bar

Man who shot Australian camper dead in front of his terrified fiancee jailed for 15 years, six months

Ex-kiwifruit contractor fined $256,000 for 'blatant' exploitation of migrant workers

Vehicle sightings sought after crash leaves 17-year-old girl in critical condition