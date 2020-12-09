Section of State Highway 3 closed after car caught in Taranaki slip

A section of State Highway 3 is closed in Taranaki after a car was caught in a slip.

Road closed file image. Source: istock.com

Police say Mokau Road is currently blocked near the intersection with Uruti Road due to the slip.

The slip occurred around 2.30pm and both lanes of SH3 are currently blocked in the area.

"A car was caught by the slip but thankfully the occupants were unhurt," police report.

