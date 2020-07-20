Section of State Highway 1 in Northland remains closed after wild weekend weather

A section of State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge, just south of Kaitaia, remains closed following wild weather in Northland.

There’s eight significant slips both under and on top of the road. The largest one contains 5000 cubic metres of earth and trees.

It’s expected to be closed for several days after what’s being described as a once in 500 years weather event.

Authorities say the cost of the clean-up will be significant.

Meanwhile in the Coromandel, State Highway 25 remains closed after wild weather hit the region last week.