Section of Auckland's Great North Road closed as fire crews battle blaze at old movie theatre

A fire at an old movie theatre in the Auckland suburb of Point Chevalier is causing major traffic problems.

Fire fighter's outside Auckland's Ambassador Theatre in Pt Chevalier. Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS there are 15 appliances in attendance.

Auckland Transport advises Great North Road is closed between Huia Road and Point Chevalier Road.

According to the NZ Herald the fire is located at the Ambassador Theatre.

The fire is not endangering any people or nearby buildings.