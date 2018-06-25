 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Section of Auckland's Great North Road closed as fire crews battle blaze at old movie theatre

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

A fire at an old movie theatre in the Auckland suburb of Point Chevalier is causing major traffic problems.

Fire fighter's outside Auckland's Ambassador Theatre in Pt Chevalier.

Fire fighter's outside Auckland's Ambassador Theatre in Pt Chevalier.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS there are 15 appliances in attendance.

Auckland Transport advises Great North Road is closed between Huia Road and Point Chevalier Road.

According to the NZ Herald the fire is located at the Ambassador Theatre.

The fire is not endangering any people or nearby buildings.

Fire crews are inside still trying to establish where the fire is coming from.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

2
Yarrow Stadium General View during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth on Thursday the 13th of October 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Taranaki Bulls given the green light to use Yarrow Stadium in reduced capacity for 2018 NPC

01:46
3
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

00:38
4
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Most watched: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

5

My Food Bag breaks out the slang to tell-off German multinational their legal threat 'not the Kiwi way'

Mr Peters is stepping up to the top job for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern grapples with motherhood.

Live stream: Winston Peters fronts media from the Beehive for first time this year as Acting Prime Minister

With Jacinda Ardern on maternity leave it’s Mr Peters turn to front the post-Cabinet press conference.

Fire fighter's outside Auckland's Ambassador Theatre in Pt Chevalier.

Section of Auckland's Great North Road closed as fire crews battle blaze at old movie theatre

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Irene Kereama Royal.

Breast cancer services 'still racist towards Māori women'

Irene Kereama Royal says a clinical nurse told her: "Oh, I did not think that Māori women want reconstruction".

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

Those taking strike action are Public Service Association members who will hold two stoppages on 9 July and 23 July.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 