TODAY |

Section of Auckland motorway to close overnight after damage from large truck fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Northbound lanes on a busy stretch of Auckland motorway will be closed overnight as repairs are made after a truck caught fire in the middle of the road this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene fighting the blaze. Source: NZTA

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency northbound lanes near the Hillsborough off-ramp on the South Western Motorway will close from 10pm tonight to allow repairs to the road.

"Expect delays in both directions on the Southwestern Mwy between Mangere and Hillsborough," NZTA says.

"Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays. Consider exiting at Hillsborough and re-entering the Mwy at Dominion Rd."

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene around 3:20pm and put out the blaze with the help of four fire engines.

No one was injured in the incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Wallaby comes out as gay, opens up about struggles with sexuality and Israel Folau
2
Givealittle page launched to help grieving family after newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack
3
Jacinda Ardern finally reveals which way she voted in recreational cannabis referendum
4
Kim Kardashian's late father Robert delivers birthday message to her from beyond the grave
5
Section of Auckland motorway to close overnight after damage from large truck fire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police launch investigation after 'sudden death' at Northland lake

Campaigners against the End of Life Choice Act express concern over referendum results
00:34

Chlöe Swarbrick optimistic in light of unsuccessful cannabis referendum

Whakatāne man's death now being treated as a homicide