Section of Auckland motorway to close overnight after damage from large truck fire

Northbound lanes on a busy stretch of Auckland motorway will be closed overnight as repairs are made after a truck caught fire in the middle of the road this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency northbound lanes near the Hillsborough off-ramp on the South Western Motorway will close from 10pm tonight to allow repairs to the road.

"Expect delays in both directions on the Southwestern Mwy between Mangere and Hillsborough," NZTA says.

"Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays. Consider exiting at Hillsborough and re-entering the Mwy at Dominion Rd."

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene around 3:20pm and put out the blaze with the help of four fire engines.