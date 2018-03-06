Secrets behind the lodge with the best service in the country according to TripAdvisor

A young Kiwi couple who gave up big money jobs in London to come back home to New Zealand and enter the tourism sector have been rewarded for their hard work with a top service award from ratings website TripAdvisor.

Joce and Scott Hendry told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp the secret to success for their newly renovated 15 chalet Abel Tasman Lodge is all about "being real".

"It's astounding we are really chuffed. Think of all the big flashy ones that people go and stay in in Queenstown and Wanaka we were up against," the couple said.

"It's about being real and about being who we are."

As well as being named the top hotel in the country for service on TripAdvisor, they were also named as the second best hotel in the country.

"People see a real family running a business and it's warmth you don't get a lot of."