Secondary teachers want 15 per cent pay rise and housing allowance

The Post Primary Teachers Association is seeking a 15 per cent pay rise for secondary teachers and a housing allowance for those in high-cost areas.

The union's claim tabled with the Education Ministry this afternoon also includes more non-teaching hours and increases to management units paid for extra duties.

Association president Jack Boyle said higher pay and better conditions would help attract and retain more teachers, of which there was a shortage.

"When we've got 40 per cent fewer people going into secondary initial teacher education, when we've got 40 per cent of those who do come in actually leaving within the first five years, and when we've got 20 per cent of the current workforce north of 60, there is a correction that is required and it is required now," he said.

The union's members last year debated whether teachers in Auckland should be paid extra to help them cope with the high cost of housing in the region, and the idea was included in the claim.

Teacher Kahli Oliveira says it's not just about the money, it's about ensuring the best learning environment for the kids.

The union is seeking a "high-cost rental allowance" for teachers in areas such as Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown, where the median rent was 10 per cent higher than the national median.

It also sought a continuation of the government paying members' Education Council fees, and a "bargaining fee" for secondary teachers who were not members of the union.

Secondary teachers' previous settlement was made in 2015, resulting in pay rises for most teachers of 6.7 per cent over three years.

Primary school teachers began their pay talks in May and had voted to strike for a day on 15 August unless a solution can be found in mediation with the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, hospital nurses settled their collective agreement today with pay rises ranging from 12.5 to 16 per cent.

As teachers prepare to strike, 1 NEWS NOW finds out a regular day isn't just 9am-3pm with a stack of holidays.
1 NEWS
National's Judith Collins has continued to defend her decision to share a controversial story on social media from a site described as promoting "fake news".

When asked if she accepted the story about French consent laws she tweeted was fake news, Ms Collins said that "some of the information is correct and some of it, not quite". 

"But plenty of other stories like the Independent, the Guardian, Washington Post and the Daily Telegraph have run similar stories on the same thing."

Yesterday, Judith Collins tweeted an article titled: 'France Passes Law Saying Children Can Consent To Sex With Adults', and asked if Ms Ardern was willing to "denounce this legislation of child sexual abuse". 

It came from a news source that CBS News described as a 'fake news site'. 

"I thought it was an interesting story, I don't censor everything that I retweet and I retweet lots of things," Ms Collins said. 

Read more: New Zealand is 'not immune' to fake news, says Jacinda Ardern, after Judith Collins' controversial tweet

National Party leader Simon Bridges said yesterday the topic was an issue Ms Collins "she felt strongly about, but she didn’t get her source right".

Ms Collins' tweet has sparked concerns about the prevalence of fake news.

Ms Collins said she had not gone into the website itself, but had only seen the story. 

The Independent and Telegraph reported in May that France tightened laws on child rape, however did not set a minimum age for consent of sexual relationship with an adult, earlier planned to sit at 15. 

It meant a sexual relationship between a person under 15 is illegal, but if the threshold for rape was not met, a new offence of 'sexual violation by penetration' would be used. 

The National MP accidentally tweeted a story from a fake news site, but says she takes the sentiment around the issue "extremely seriously".
1 NEWS
State Highway 2 north of Gisborne is closed after a logging truck rolled this afternoon, leaving one person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

Police say the highway, Matawai Road, is completely blocked at the location of the crash and diversions are in place.

The truck rolled shortly after 2.30pm.

Motorists are being asked to obey signage and directions of emergency personnel.

Source: 1 NEWS
