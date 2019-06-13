Secondary teachers vote to accept Government's pay offer

Main components of the offer include:

• A lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only.

• Salary rises around 3% on 1 July this year and each of the next two years with a new top step of $90,000 on 1 July 2021.

• Management units moving to $5000, Middle Management Allowances and Senior Management Allowances to $2000 on 28 January 2020.

• Payment of the High Priority Teacher Supply Allowance at $2500 for all eligible teachers.

• An increase to the Careers Advisor Allowance from $1500 to $2250.

• Enhanced Māori Immersion Teacher Allowance.

• 1000 new Management units from the start of 2020.

• A $5 million per year professional development fund for conferences and seminars, to be administered jointly by PPTA and the Ministry of Education.

• Changes to parental leave provisions so they are gender neutral.

• No pass on of the new terms and conditions to non-members