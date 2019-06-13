Secondary teachers vote to accept Government's pay offer

Secondary teachers have voted to accept the latest Government offer on pay and conditions.
Meetings were held around the country this week for teachers to discuss the offer and vote. Sixty-five percent of members voted to ratify the deal.
Primary, area schools, Kura Kaupapa and secondary teachers have all now accepted the offer, leaving principals to decide.
The revised offer was developed earlier in the month - the key element being a unified base salary scale for all primary, area and secondary school teachers which would restore pay parity between primary and secondary teachers.
The $1.4 billion new offer also included an increase in salary, restoration of pay parity and increase in the number of teacher-only days.
The offer came after the biggest education strike in New Zealand's history.
Main components of the offer include:
• A lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only.
• Salary rises around 3% on 1 July this year and each of the next two years with a new top step of $90,000 on 1 July 2021.
• Management units moving to $5000, Middle Management Allowances and Senior Management Allowances to $2000 on 28 January 2020.
• Payment of the High Priority Teacher Supply Allowance at $2500 for all eligible teachers.
• An increase to the Careers Advisor Allowance from $1500 to $2250.
• Enhanced Māori Immersion Teacher Allowance.
• 1000 new Management units from the start of 2020.
• A $5 million per year professional development fund for conferences and seminars, to be administered jointly by PPTA and the Ministry of Education.
• Changes to parental leave provisions so they are gender neutral.
• No pass on of the new terms and conditions to non-members