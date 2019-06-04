As secondary teachers continue strike action Ardern reflects on 'long term issues' raised around schooling

The Government's meeting this week with teachers gives an opportunity to "reflect" on long term "issues raised by the education system," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Secondary school teachers across New Zealand began their month-long industrial action today after last Wednesday an estimated 50,000 teachers - primary as well as secondary - walked off the job over pay and working conditions.

The four-week secondary school teachers strike, known as "rostering home", will see teachers opt out of teaching a chosen year group on a particular day - starting today with Year 9s.

"We've done things like drop National Standards, put in the support for learning support coordinators, gotten rid of charter schools... there are a number of investments that have been made but there are a number of longer term issues," Jacinda Ardern said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins asked NZEI and PPTA to meet, in a commitment of the Government to address issues raised by teachers "progressively over time".

Speaking to media today Ms Ardern said: "The under-investment in education as a whole and some of the demands for teachers, this is not just about pay".

"Whilst we continue to maintain that $1.2 billion is a significant offer, a number of issues that have been raised by the education system are long term issues. This gives us an opportunity to reflect on some of those."