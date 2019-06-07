TODAY |

Secondary teachers call off strikes planned for next week

Secondary teachers have called off next week's strikes following talks with the Government.

The PPTA confirmed today the regional rolling strike action that had been planned won't go ahead.

Secondary teachers have previously been striking because of poor pay and working conditions.

They turned down the latest offer from the Government of $1.2 billion and have entered new negotiations.

PPTA president Jack Boyle said in a statement today, "As you know, a Ministerial forum took place last week to break the impasse in negotiations for teachers’ collective agreement negotiations.

"Those talks were very productive and we are pleased to be in a position to call off the strikes."

 

The announcement comes after the PPTA met with Education Minister Chris Hipkins.
