TODAY |

Secondary school students gain real-world finacial experience through Banqer programme

Source:  1 NEWS

Among the many things students learn at school, one of the more frequently neglected topics is money management and financial topics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Banqer, developed by Kendall Flutey allows students to practice managing their money in different ways. Source: Seven Sharp

In 2015 Kendall Flutey developed Banqer, software that simulates real world money handling for secondary students.

Ms Flutey's programme is a practical teaching tool enabling students to learn about the core principles of personal finance. 

Seven Sharp's Rachael Parker found out how students at Rolleston College use Banqer to get practice at money management for life after school. 

Watch the full story above.

New Zealand
Personal Finance
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:39
Christchurch mosque killer called a 'maggot' at sentencing
2
Watch: War of words erupts between Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook
3
NZ sets aside 'hundreds of millions' to access Covid-19 vaccine, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
Morning Briefing August 27: Relief as gunman chooses not to speak
5
New 'mini cluster' in Auckland concerning ahead of Level 2 move - Dr Siouxsie Wiles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:35

Boredom-busting board games monopolising Kiwis’ lockdown time

Morning Briefing August 27: Relief as gunman chooses not to speak
03:32

Seven Sharp investigates full stops, emojis and voicemail digital etiquette

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Hamilton