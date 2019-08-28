Secondary school principals to announce if they've accepted Government's latest offer

Secondary school principals will today reveal if they've accepted the Government's latest collective agreement offer.

It includes an average pay rise of 14.5 per cent over five years, six weeks annual leave and a $500 payment for union members.

Voting in the ballot wrapped up last night.

It comes after earlier in the month the Post Primary Teachers' Association and the Secondary Principals' Association said they had walked away from the talks because the Ministry of Education had not yet made an offer.

Last week, though, primary and intermediate principals decided to accept the latest pay offer from the Government.