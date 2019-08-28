Secondary principals accept Government's latest pay offer

Secondary principals have voted to settle their collective agreement, accepting the Government's latest pay offer.

The agreement, announcement today, includes a 14.5 per cent pay increase for principals over the three years of the collective agreement, six weeks of annual leave and a $500 lump sum payment for union members.

Voting in the ballot wrapped up Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement today it was pleased with the settlement, which will last until September 1, 2022.

It comes after earlier in the month the Post Primary Teachers' Association and the Secondary Principals' Association said they had walked away from the talks because the Ministry of Education had not yet made an offer.

Last week, though, primary and intermediate principals decided to accept the latest pay offer from the Government.