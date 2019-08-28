TODAY |

Secondary principals accept Government's latest pay offer

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education

Secondary principals have voted to settle their collective agreement, accepting the Government's latest pay offer.

The agreement, announcement today, includes a 14.5 per cent pay increase for principals over the three years of the collective agreement, six weeks of annual leave and a $500 lump sum payment for union members.

Voting in the ballot wrapped up Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement today it was pleased with the settlement, which will last until September 1, 2022.

It comes after earlier in the month the Post Primary Teachers' Association and the Secondary Principals' Association said they had walked away from the talks because the Ministry of Education had not yet made an offer.

Last week, though, primary and intermediate principals decided to accept the latest pay offer from the Government.

Their new agreement includes pay parity with secondary school principals, pay rises for three years and a higher pay scale for those at the country's smallest schools.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Voting in the online ballot wrapped up last night. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
Ardern says Government 'mindful of obligations' as Bridges asks if public money will be used to buy Ihumātao land
2
'The public deserve to know' - Paula Bennett accuses Govt of secretly planning Ihumātao purchase with taxpayer funds
3
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
4
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
5
Do you want the right to pay in cash?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

TVNZ profit down as TV advertising dips but online revenue grows
01:19

Despite Auckland school's ban on unvaccinated students, more measles cases inevitable - expert
00:28

'The public deserve to know' - Paula Bennett accuses Govt of secretly planning Ihumātao purchase with taxpayer funds

Māori and Pasifika lecturers vastly underrepresented in New Zealand universities – research