Second woman charged with murder after woman's death in Karori

Police have charged a second woman with the murder of Rau Tongia in Karori on December 20 last year.

Source: File image

According to police the 24-year-old is due to appear in the Wellington District Court next Tuesday.

"This is the third arrest we have made in relation to the death of Mr Tongia, and while the primary offenders have now been charged, I am confident it won't be the last," says Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur.

"I want to acknowledge the investigation team who worked tirelessly on this very complex case, and commend them on their professionalism and dedication to holding those involved to account.

"They worked long hours and took valuable time away from family throughout the holiday period to ensure justice was done for Rau Tongia," says Detective Inspector Harpur.



Last month, investigators confirmed that Rau Tongia was killed early on December 20 after reports of a disorder incident at a Karori property.