Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'

The second winner of Saturday’s must-win $50 million Powerball draw has now come forward after claiming their $25.1 million prize.

Lotto NZ’s largest jackpot was shared by two winners on Saturday night, with the first winner to come forward a mother from Hawke’s Bay.

A young Auckland family is the second to win a share of the historic jackpot, they celebrated the win with pizzas on Sunday night.

The family bought the winning ticket online, and had been sent an email by Lotto on Sunday morning to say a prize had been won. But initially, the woman who came forward says they didn't think much of it.

“We play every now and then, usually when the jackpot is high. When I saw it was $50 million and had to be won, I knew we had to grab a ticket,” said the winner.

The new millionaires had family staying for the weekend and at that time they had no idea that an online Auckland MyLotto player had won part of the jackpot.

“I was checking my emails in the lounge on Sunday morning and saw I had one from MyLotto Customer Support saying I’d won a prize. I logged on to the app on the iPad to check my ticket," she said.

“I watched as the numbers were circled on my ticket one by one. Then some quite large numbers popped up across the top. I must have shouted pretty loud when I saw them as my Dad came running in."

The winner's mum said she thought something terrible had happened, as "there were lots of tears".

"I just kept saying ‘what’s wrong, what’s wrong?" said the winner’s Mum.

Amongst the excitement of it all, they're looking forward to what's next, but trying to keep a level head about it.

“The main thing for us is setting up this money so many generations benefit – our children, their children and so on. It can do so much for our family’s future.

“I was brought up with good morals and values and it’s important to us that our children are raised the same way. Although this money is an amazing opportunity and can change our lives massively, I still want our children to understand the value of a dollar.”

As far as the next step goes, she says they want to pay off their mortgage, and a few other bits and pieces.