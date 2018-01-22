 

Second toxic shock case in a week possibly linked to tampons

The Ministry of Health is investigating a second case of toxic shock syndrome within a week that's possibly linked to tampons.

Kotex says it's the first two cases it's been made aware of since launching the brand.
It follows Waikato teenager Chloe Jordan being admitted to intensive care a week ago with the condition. She was discharged yesterday.

Now a 15-year-old girl from the South Island has been hospitalised.

Her family say she is stable and recovering. 

The same brand of tampons are thought to be behind both cases.

The maker, Kotex, says the situation is very concerning and the company is working with the families involved.

