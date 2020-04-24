TODAY |

Second of three repatriation flights from India en route to Christchurch

Source: 

Nearly 200 people on a Government-assisted flight from India are due to arrive in Christchurch tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first of three Government repatriation flights has left New Delhi after nearly 1300 registered for the flights. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government said it has helped to bring almost 1300 New Zealanders and their families home via government or private repatriation flights.

It said the flight with 199 people that left Mumbai this morning at 9.30am (NZ time) was the second of three from India which combined make it the largest and most complex efforts yet to get New Zealanders home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Friday flight will come just days after 167 Kiwis were brought home from the Philippines. Source: 1 NEWS

The final flight is scheduled to depart New Delhi on Thursday.

The Government said it would keep providing consular assistance and look for other transport options for the hundreds of New Zealanders who could not get on the India flights.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A special repatriation flight will take off from New Delhi. Source: Associated Press

About 50 New Zealanders from around South America are due to depart Argentina and Chile today on two Australian-chartered flights.

A further 43 people are due from Thailand today and 21 arrived from Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

Another New Zealand Defence Force tropical cyclone Harold relief flight to Vanuatu is scheduled for Tuesday. Expressions of interest are being sought from New Zealanders for repatriation on the return flight.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
2
Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions
3
Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
5
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00

Mining rescue team helping deliver food to Waihi residents in need
03:54

Economist says Government should step up to help save $40 billion construction industry
00:28

Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered