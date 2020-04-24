Second of three repatriation flights from India en route to Christchurch

Nearly 200 people on a Government-assisted flight from India are due to arrive in Christchurch tonight.

The Government said it has helped to bring almost 1300 New Zealanders and their families home via government or private repatriation flights.

It said the flight with 199 people that left Mumbai this morning at 9.30am (NZ time) was the second of three from India which combined make it the largest and most complex efforts yet to get New Zealanders home.

The final flight is scheduled to depart New Delhi on Thursday.

The Government said it would keep providing consular assistance and look for other transport options for the hundreds of New Zealanders who could not get on the India flights.

About 50 New Zealanders from around South America are due to depart Argentina and Chile today on two Australian-chartered flights.

A further 43 people are due from Thailand today and 21 arrived from Saudi Arabia over the weekend.