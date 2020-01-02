Second shark found dead on same Auckland beach this month

A second shark has washed up on Orewa Beach in Auckland this summer.
Gabriel Morales and his wife Carla Garcia told 1 NEWS they were walking along the beach around 7pm last night when they came across a hammerhead shark. It was already dead.
Mr Morales says there weren't any obvious signs of what caused the death - no bruises or blood – just a bad, lingering smell.
He said it’s quite sad to see a second dead shark at the same beach in a matter of months.
Images supplied to 1 NEWS by Ms Garcia show what appears to be a hammerhead shark.
A Department of Conservation spokesperson says they will work to confirm the sighting today.
Earlier this month a juvenile great white shark washed up on the the beach after reportedly being caught in nets.