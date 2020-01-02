TODAY |

Second shark found dead on same Auckland beach this month

Source:  1 NEWS

A second shark has washed up on Orewa Beach in Auckland this summer. 

Shark washed up on Auckland beach Source: Supplied/Carla Garcia

Gabriel Morales and his wife Carla Garcia told 1 NEWS they were walking along the beach around 7pm last night when they came across a hammerhead shark. It was already dead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to Orewa Beach at around 4:30 this afternoon where a large group had gathered around the shark. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Morales says there weren't any obvious signs of what caused the death - no bruises or blood – just a bad, lingering smell.

He said it’s quite sad to see a second dead shark at the same beach in a matter of months.

Images supplied to 1 NEWS by Ms Garcia show what appears to be a hammerhead shark. 

A Department of Conservation spokesperson says they will work to confirm the sighting today.

Earlier this month a juvenile great white shark washed up on the the beach after reportedly being caught in nets.

New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
2
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
3
'Urgent' changes to junk food ads needed amid grim South Auckland child obesity rates - health officials
4
Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties
5
Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:51

Women and Māori heeding the call as construction industry continues to boom

Petone tobacco plant closure would put 122 out of work

Public to pay to drive up road to Remarkables mountain range over summer

Homer Tunnel re-opens after being shut due to vehicle fire