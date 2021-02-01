Second round of gun buybacks begins today

The gun buyback scheme is set to return today, but it's a lot smaller affair than the first round two years ago which was rolled out in wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

No large-scale collections are on the cards this year, with police asking people to call ahead to their local stations before they can hand over their firearms.

Roughly $15 million has been set aside by the Government to fund the second round of buybacks as it continues on for the next three months until the amnesty ends on May 1.

They'll be taking in guns that are now considered prohibited under the new legislation brought in on the back of the March 15 attacks in 2019.