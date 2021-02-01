TODAY |

Second round of gun buybacks begins today

Source:  1 NEWS

The gun buyback scheme is set to return today, but it's a lot smaller affair than the first round two years ago which was rolled out in wake of the Christchurch terror attacks. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

It'll be a much smaller affair than the first round two years ago. Source: 1 NEWS

No large-scale collections are on the cards this year, with police asking people to call ahead to their local stations before they can hand over their firearms. 

Roughly $15 million has been set aside by the Government to fund the second round of buybacks as it continues on for the next three months until the amnesty ends on May 1. 

They'll be taking in guns that are now considered prohibited under the new legislation brought in on the back of the March 15 attacks in 2019. 

Thousands turned out to hand back their guns in the last collection with a total of 60,000 firearms and 5600 modified guns were turned in along with nearly 300,000 prohibited parts and magazines. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:23
Shaun Hendy’s analysis: Why Pullman cases don’t appear to have spread Covid-19
2
Perth residents rush to supermarkets as snap lockdown announced
3
Person pulled from burning home in Christchurch
4
Second round of gun buybacks begins today
5
British WWII veteran Sir Tom Moore hospitalised with Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Climate change report is 'incredibly encouraging', Jacinda Ardern says
02:09

Parents of children with reading difficulties want overhaul of methods as phonics books are printed
00:36

Le Laperouse cruise ship heading to New Caledonia after 61 of its 90 crew were denied visas in NZ
02:28

Good Sorts: The Hamiltonian on a one-man mission to supply NZ with thousands of native trees