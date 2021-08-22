Second positive Covid-19 test in Christchurch wastewater

A second sample collected from Christchurch's wastewater systems on Friday has returned another positive result for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement updating New Zealand's Covid-19 cases ahead of Friday afternoon's briefing on alert levels from Government, the Ministry of Health said wastewater samples have been taken from 108 locations across the country.

The 108 locations, made up of 78 North Island locations and a further 30 in the South Island, cover an estimated 3.8 million people.

While the ministry said there were no "unexpected detections" to report from their sampling, they did confirm the most recent analysis shows there continues to be positive results in Warkworth, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, as previously reported.

"Covid-19 was detected in a sample collected on Tuesday from Warkworth but nearby areas including Snells/Algies continue to be negative," the ministry said.

"In the Wellington region, the virus continues to only be detected in samples collected from Moa Point and likely reflects known cases shedding the virus."

In Christchurch, the Ministry of Health believes they know the source of the positive tests but are remaining cautious.

"A further sample collected from Christchurch collected on Wednesday was processed today and has returned a positive result," the ministry said.

"As reported yesterday, this result is consistent with virus shedding from those cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Christchurch, however, further testing is underway from a range of sites in Christchurch."