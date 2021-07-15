Second person in custody over yesterday's shooting in Auckland

Another person has been arrested following yesterday’s shooting at a busy intersection in Auckland.

A 36-year-old woman has been taken into custody after police raided a property on Owens Road, Epsom last night.

She’s expected to appear in the Auckland District Court later today, charged with aggravated assault and burglary over to the incident.

The arrest comes after two members of the public had a gun held to their head after a person of interest to police attempted to escape yesterday.

Police were called to Church Street, Penrose just before 11am following reports a BMW had been stolen.

The alleged offender, a man, was followed by the Eagle helicopter and was reportedly driving dangerously, Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said yesterday.

It's alleged he crashed the car at the intersection of Main Highway and Great South Road and carjacked a member of the public's vehicle, pulling a gun as he did so.

Police fired shots at the man who managed to escape with police in pursuit, before later crashing at the intersection of Great South Road and South Eastern Highway.

The man was then shot by police and remains in a stable condition with charges to be laid at a later stage, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe says.

Members of the public who were allegedly held at gunpoint during the incident, are being supported through Victim Support.

“Police would like to acknowledge Auckland motorists for their cooperation yesterday with the cordons that were in place in parts of Great South Road,” Detective Inspector Pascoe said.

An investigation into the incident “remains ongoing and is progressing."