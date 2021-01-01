TODAY |

Second person dies at Rhythm and Vines music festival

Source:  1 NEWS

A second person has died at this year's Rhythm and Vines music festival, police have confirmed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An audio engineer is believed to have suffered a medical event. Source: 1 NEWS

An audio engineer at the event died after it's believed he suffered a medical event yesterday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

It follows the death of 19-year-old Fletcher Wong, who went missing at the start of the three-day festival.

Police raised concerns for his safety after the teenager was last seen leaving the festival's admissions area at around 2am on Tuesday.

Yesterday, police confirmed his body was found in the Ormond area of Gisborne.

New Zealand
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Second person dies at Rhythm and Vines music festival
2
'Violent' prisoners facing off with 'makeshift weapons' as Waikeria protest heads into fourth night
3
Travellers bombard Victoria border crossings under new Covid-19 rules
4
Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead
5
Local hapū to watch over dangerous Tauranga waterfall and keep visitors away
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman charged after man's death in Kawerau

Local hapū to watch over dangerous Tauranga waterfall and keep visitors away

Man's body pulled from water at Kaikōura beach

Man's death in Christchurch being treated as homicide