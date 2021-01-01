Second person dies at Rhythm and Vines music festival

A second person has died at this year's Rhythm and Vines music festival, police have confirmed.

An audio engineer at the event died after it's believed he suffered a medical event yesterday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

It follows the death of 19-year-old Fletcher Wong, who went missing at the start of the three-day festival.

Police raised concerns for his safety after the teenager was last seen leaving the festival's admissions area at around 2am on Tuesday.