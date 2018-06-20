Second person charged over attempted aggravated robbery of dairy in Auckland's Grey Lynn

A second male has been charged over an attempted aggravated robbery of a dairy in Auckland's Grey Lynn on June 19.

Police say a 27-year-old Otahuhu man has been charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding.

On Friday a 16-year-old male was also charged over the incident and remanded in Oranga Tamariki care until July 16, 2018.

A 62-year-old woman received critical injuries and her 36-year-old adult son received serious injuries in an alleged night time stabbing at the dairy.