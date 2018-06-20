Second person charged over attempted aggravated robbery of dairy in Auckland's Grey Lynn

 

A second male has been charged over an attempted aggravated robbery of a dairy in Auckland's Grey Lynn on June 19.

Two people were stabbed during an attempted robbery of a dairy in Grey Lynn last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 27-year-old Otahuhu man has been charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding.

On Friday a 16-year-old male was also charged over the incident and remanded in Oranga Tamariki care until July 16, 2018.

A 62-year-old woman received critical injuries and her 36-year-old adult son received serious injuries in an alleged night time stabbing at the dairy.

Police say the woman is now at home and recovering with her family, and her son is still in hospital and reported to be doing well.

