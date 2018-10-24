TODAY |

Second person charged following Auckland stabbing incident

A second person has been charged following a stabbing incident in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn on Sunday where two people were critically injured.

Police were called to a large fight at the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road at around 1.15am on Sunday.

Today, Police have charged a 34-year-old man with assault with a weapon.

He will will appear in the Auckland District Court at a later date, police say. 

The arrest follows that of a 23-year-old charged yesterday in connection with the violent incident.

